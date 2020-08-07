Namal claims top spot in Hambantota preferential votes

-

The results for Hambantota District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured the most number of votes from this electoral district, amounting to 280,881 (75.10%). The SLPP thereby claimed 06 seats.

Bagging 51,758 votes (13.84%), the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) managed to win only 01 seat.

SLPP:

Namal Rajapksha - 166,660

D.V. Chanaka - 128,805

Mahinda Amaraweera- 123,730

Chamal Rajapaksha- 85,330

Dr. Upul Galappaththi - 63,369

Ajith Rajapaksha- 47,375

SJB:

Dileepa Wedarachchi- 25,376