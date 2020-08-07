Preferential votes: Pavithra clinches Ratnapura District
August 7, 2020 08:01 am
Pavithra Wanniarachchi of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has bagged the highest number of preferential votes in the Ratnapura District.
SLPP topped the votes in the district with 446,668 votes (68.86%) while managing to secure 08 seats.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained the second-highest number of votes with 155,759 votes (24.81%). The party clinched 03 seats in this electoral district.
SLPP – 08
Pavithra Wanniarachchi – 200,977
Premalal Jayasekara – 104,237
Janaka Wakkumbura – 101,225
Gamini Walleboda – 85,840
Akila Ellawala – 71,179
Wasudewa Nanayakkara – 66,991
Muditha Prishanthi – 65,923
W.D.J. Senevirathne – 61,612
SJB – 03
Heshan Withanage – 60,426
Waruna Priyantha Liyanage – 47,494
Thalatha Athukorala – 45,105