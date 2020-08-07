Preferential votes: Pavithra clinches Ratnapura District

-

Pavithra Wanniarachchi of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has bagged the highest number of preferential votes in the Ratnapura District.

SLPP topped the votes in the district with 446,668 votes (68.86%) while managing to secure 08 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained the second-highest number of votes with 155,759 votes (24.81%). The party clinched 03 seats in this electoral district.

SLPP – 08

Pavithra Wanniarachchi – 200,977

Premalal Jayasekara – 104,237

Janaka Wakkumbura – 101,225

Gamini Walleboda – 85,840

Akila Ellawala – 71,179

Wasudewa Nanayakkara – 66,991

Muditha Prishanthi – 65,923

W.D.J. Senevirathne – 61,612

SJB – 03

Heshan Withanage – 60,426

Waruna Priyantha Liyanage – 47,494

Thalatha Athukorala – 45,105