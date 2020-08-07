Preferential votes of Digamadulla District
August 7, 2020 09:02 am
Wimalaweera Dissanayake of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is leading Digamadulla preferential votes with a total of 63,594.
The SLPP received 126,012 votes (32.65%) and won 03 seats in the Digamadulla District while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) obtained 102,274 votes (26.50%) and secured 02 seats.
Final results of Digamadulla District revealed that the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) had obtained 43,319 votes (11.22%) to claim 01 seat.
In the meantime, the National Congress (NC), with 38,911 votes (10.08), also succeeded in clinching 01 seat.
SLPP – 03
Wimalaweera Dissanayake – 63,594
D. Weerasinghe – 56,006
Thilak Rajapaksha – 54,203
SJB – 02
Mohomed Haris – 36,850
Mohomed Faizal – 29,423
NC -01
Athaulla Ahamed – 35,697
ACMC -01
Mohomed Mushraf – 18,389