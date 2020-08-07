2020 GE: Anuradhapura District preferential votes

2020 GE: Anuradhapura District preferential votes

August 7, 2020   09:06 am

-

The results for Anuradhapura District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Accordingly, SLPP has received 344,458 votes (67.95%) to win 07 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed second with 119,788 votes (23.63%) to claim 02 seats.

SLPP candidate S. M. Chandrasena claimed the top spot of the preferential votes while popular actor, contesting from SLPP, also secured a seat.

SLPP: 
S.M Chandrasena - 139,365
Prof. Channa Jayasumana - 133,980
Uddika Premarathne - 133,550
Shehan Semasinghe - 119,878
Duminda Dissanayake - 75,535
H. Nandasena - 53,618
K.P.S Kumarasiri - 49,030

SJB:
Ishaq  Rahuman - 49,290
Rohana Bandara Wijesundara  - 39,520

