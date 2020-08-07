2020 GE: Anuradhapura District preferential votes

-

The results for Anuradhapura District preferential votes of the General Election 2020 have been released by the Election Commission.

Accordingly, SLPP has received 344,458 votes (67.95%) to win 07 seats while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) placed second with 119,788 votes (23.63%) to claim 02 seats.

SLPP candidate S. M. Chandrasena claimed the top spot of the preferential votes while popular actor, contesting from SLPP, also secured a seat.

SLPP:

S.M Chandrasena - 139,365

Prof. Channa Jayasumana - 133,980

Uddika Premarathne - 133,550

Shehan Semasinghe - 119,878

Duminda Dissanayake - 75,535

H. Nandasena - 53,618

K.P.S Kumarasiri - 49,030

SJB:

Ishaq Rahuman - 49,290

Rohana Bandara Wijesundara - 39,520