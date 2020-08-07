Rishad tops Vanni preference votes

-

Rishad Bathiudeen from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has received the highest number of preferential votes in the Vanni District.

The Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) had received 28,203 preferential votes.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has received 69,915 votes (33.64%) and secured 03 seats from the district while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) have won one seat each.

SJB:

Rishad Bathiudeen - 28,203

ITAK:

Charles Nirmalanadan - 25,668

Selvam Adeikkalanadan - 18,563

S. Yoharajalingam - 15,180

SLPP:

Kader Mastan - 13,454

EPDP:

Kulasinham Dileepan - 3,203