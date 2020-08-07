Rishad tops Vanni preference votes

Rishad tops Vanni preference votes

August 7, 2020   09:42 am

-

Rishad Bathiudeen from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has received the highest number of preferential votes in the Vanni District. 

The Leader of All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) had received 28,203 preferential votes.

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has received 69,915 votes (33.64%) and secured 03 seats from the district while the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) have won one seat each.

SJB:
Rishad Bathiudeen - 28,203

ITAK:
Charles  Nirmalanadan - 25,668
Selvam Adeikkalanadan - 18,563
S. Yoharajalingam - 15,180

SLPP:
Kader Mastan - 13,454

EPDP:
Kulasinham Dileepan - 3,203

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories