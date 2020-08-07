Mahinda Rajapaksa clinches landslide win in Kurunegala
August 7, 2020 09:43 am
Mahinda Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is leading the preferential votes in Kurunegala District with a whopping 527,364 votes.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) clinched the highest number of votes from this electoral district which added up to 649,965 (66.92%). Accordingly, the SLPP has managed to claim 11 seats.
In the meantime, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) claimed 04 seats, with 244,860 votes (25.21%).
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) was the third with 36,290 votes (2.81%) while the United National Party (UNP) obtained 26,770 votes (2.76%) in the fourth place.
SLPP – 11
Mahinda Rajapaksa – 527,364
Johnston Fernando – 199,203
Gunapala Rathnasekara – 141,991
Dayasiri Jayasekara – 112,452
Asanka Nawaratne – 82,779
Samanpriya Herath – 66,814
D.B. Herath – 61,954
Anura Priyadarshana Yapa – 59,696
Jayaratne Herath – 54,351
Shantha Bandara – 52,086
Sumith Udukumbura – 51,134
SJB – 04
Nalin Bandara – 75,631
J.C. Alawathuwala – 65,956
Ashok Abeysinghe – 54,512
Thushara Indunil – 49,364
