2020 GE: Colombo District preferential votes
August 7, 2020 10:28 am
Sarath Weerasekara, who contested the General Election 2020 from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has topped the preferential votes in Colombo District.
The SLPP has secured an unprecedented victory in this district, which had hitherto been a UNP stronghold.
SLPP received 674,603 votes (57.04%) and won a total of 12 seats in the district while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) with 387,145 votes (32.73%) secured 06 seats.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) obtained 67,600 votes (5.72%) and won 01 seat from the district.
The United National Party (UNP) led by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who contested from the district, only managed 30,875 votes (2.61%).
Therefore, the UNP has failed to secure a single seat in Colombo District, a first for the party.
SLPP – 12
Sarath Weerasekara - 328,092
Wimal Weerawansa - 267,084
Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila - 136,331
Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe - 120,626
Bandula Gunawardena - 101,644
Pradeep Saman Kumara Udhugoda Rupasinghage - 91,958
Dinesh Chandra Rupasingha Gunawardena - 85,287
Madhura Withanage - 70,205
Premnath C. Dolawaththa - 69,055
Gamini Kulawansha Lokuge - 62,543
Achchige Don Susil Premajayanth - 50,321
Jagath Kumara - 47,693
SJB – 02
Sajith Premadasa - 305,744
S.M. Marikkar - 96,916
Mujibur Rahuman - 87,589
Harsha De Silva - 82,845
Patali Champika Ranawaka - 65,574
Mano Ganeshan - 62,091
JJB – 01
Anura Kumara Dissanayake - 49,814