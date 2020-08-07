2020 GE: Colombo District preferential votes

-

Sarath Weerasekara, who contested the General Election 2020 from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has topped the preferential votes in Colombo District.

The SLPP has secured an unprecedented victory in this district, which had hitherto been a UNP stronghold.

SLPP received 674,603 votes (57.04%) and won a total of 12 seats in the district while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) with 387,145 votes (32.73%) secured 06 seats.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) obtained 67,600 votes (5.72%) and won 01 seat from the district.

The United National Party (UNP) led by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who contested from the district, only managed 30,875 votes (2.61%).

Therefore, the UNP has failed to secure a single seat in Colombo District, a first for the party.

SLPP – 12

Sarath Weerasekara - 328,092

Wimal Weerawansa - 267,084

Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila - 136,331

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe - 120,626

Bandula Gunawardena - 101,644

Pradeep Saman Kumara Udhugoda Rupasinghage - 91,958

Dinesh Chandra Rupasingha Gunawardena - 85,287

Madhura Withanage - 70,205

Premnath C. Dolawaththa - 69,055

Gamini Kulawansha Lokuge - 62,543

Achchige Don Susil Premajayanth - 50,321

Jagath Kumara - 47,693

SJB – 02

Sajith Premadasa - 305,744

S.M. Marikkar - 96,916

Mujibur Rahuman - 87,589

Harsha De Silva - 82,845

Patali Champika Ranawaka - 65,574

Mano Ganeshan - 62,091

JJB – 01

Anura Kumara Dissanayake - 49,814