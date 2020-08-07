US congratulates Sri Lanka for successful conclusion of general election

-

The United States has extended its wishes to Sri Lanka for the successful conclusion of the General Election 2020.

In its statement published this morning (07), the Embassy of the US in Colombo said, “On August 5, the people of Sri Lanka exercised a fundamental democratic right and went to the polls to elect their next parliament.”

The US has congratulated Sri Lanka for pulling off the entire election process “in a peaceful and orderly manner despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As the new parliament convenes, the US is hopeful that the Sri Lankan government will renew its commitments to building an inclusive economic recovery, upholding human rights and the rule of law, and protecting the country’s sovereignty, the statement read further.

The US government is looking forward to partnering with the Sri Lankan government and new parliament.