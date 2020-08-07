Nalaka, Prasanna secure over 300,000 votes from Gampaha

-

Nalaka Godaghewa and Prasanna Ranatunga of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have claimed the top two spots in the preferential vote results from Gampaha District.

SLPP claimed an unprecedented win with 807,896 votes from Gampaha District, marking a 65.76 percentage of total votes. The party has secured 13 parliamentary seats.

SLPP has received 807,896 votes, marking a 65.76 percentage of total votes.

Coming in second place, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) gathered 285,809 votes (23.27%) to secure 4 seats from the district.

Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) managed to score one parliamentary seats, receiving 61,833 (5.03%).

However, the United National Party (UNP) could not secure any parliamentary seat, only obtaining 28,282 (2.30%) votes.

SLPP - 13

Nalaka Godahewa - 325,479

Prasanna Ranathunga - 316,544

Indika Anuruddha - 136,297

Sisira Jayakody - 113,130

Nimal Lanza (05)නිමල් ලාන්සා - 108,945

Sahan Pradeep Withana - 97,494

Sudarshini Fernandopulle - 89,329

Prasanna Ranaweera - 83,203

Harshani Gunawardhana - 77,922

Alagiyawanna Lasantha - 73,061

Kachchakaduge Nalin Ruwanjiwa Fernando - 69,800

Milan Sajith Jayathilake - 68,449

Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha - 67,756

SJB – 04

Sarath Fonseka - 110,555

Ranjan Ramanayake - 103,992

Harshana Rajakaruna - 73,612

Kavinda Jayawardhana - 52,026

JJB – 01

Vijitha Herath - 37,008