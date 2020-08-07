Nalaka, Prasanna secure over 300,000 votes from Gampaha
August 7, 2020 11:44 am
Nalaka Godaghewa and Prasanna Ranatunga of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have claimed the top two spots in the preferential vote results from Gampaha District.
SLPP claimed an unprecedented win with 807,896 votes from Gampaha District, marking a 65.76 percentage of total votes. The party has secured 13 parliamentary seats.
Coming in second place, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) gathered 285,809 votes (23.27%) to secure 4 seats from the district.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) managed to score one parliamentary seats, receiving 61,833 (5.03%).
However, the United National Party (UNP) could not secure any parliamentary seat, only obtaining 28,282 (2.30%) votes.
SLPP - 13
Nalaka Godahewa - 325,479
Prasanna Ranathunga - 316,544
Indika Anuruddha - 136,297
Sisira Jayakody - 113,130
Nimal Lanza (05)නිමල් ලාන්සා - 108,945
Sahan Pradeep Withana - 97,494
Sudarshini Fernandopulle - 89,329
Prasanna Ranaweera - 83,203
Harshani Gunawardhana - 77,922
Alagiyawanna Lasantha - 73,061
Kachchakaduge Nalin Ruwanjiwa Fernando - 69,800
Milan Sajith Jayathilake - 68,449
Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha - 67,756
SJB – 04
Sarath Fonseka - 110,555
Ranjan Ramanayake - 103,992
Harshana Rajakaruna - 73,612
Kavinda Jayawardhana - 52,026
JJB – 01
Vijitha Herath - 37,008