Sanath Nishantha tops preferential votes in Puttalam

Sanath Nishantha tops preferential votes in Puttalam

August 7, 2020   12:29 pm

-

Sanath Nishantha Perera, who contested the parliamentary election from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has scored the most number of preferential votes in the Puttalam District.

He had gathered 80,082 preferential votes while Priyankara Jayaratne bagged 74,425 votes, coming in the second place.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured an unrivalled win in the district with 220,566 votes (57.26%) and claimed 05 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 80,183 votes (20.8%) to win 02 seats.

Muslim National Alliance (MNA) came on third in the district with 55,981 votes (14.53%) and has secured a parliamentary seat, while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is fourth with 9,944 votes (2.58%).

The United National Party (UNP) has received 7,985 votes (2.07%) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) polled 5,393 votes (1.40%).

SLPP – 05
Sanath Nishantha Perera - 80,082
Priyankara Jayaratne - 74,425
Arundika Fernando - 70,892
Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne - 46,058
Ashoka Priyantha - 41,612

SJB – 02
Hector Appuhamy - 34,127
Niroshan Perera - 31,636

MNA – 01
Abdul Ali Sabry - 33,509

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories