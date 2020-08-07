Sanath Nishantha tops preferential votes in Puttalam
August 7, 2020 12:29 pm
Sanath Nishantha Perera, who contested the parliamentary election from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has scored the most number of preferential votes in the Puttalam District.
He had gathered 80,082 preferential votes while Priyankara Jayaratne bagged 74,425 votes, coming in the second place.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured an unrivalled win in the district with 220,566 votes (57.26%) and claimed 05 seats.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 80,183 votes (20.8%) to win 02 seats.
Muslim National Alliance (MNA) came on third in the district with 55,981 votes (14.53%) and has secured a parliamentary seat, while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is fourth with 9,944 votes (2.58%).
The United National Party (UNP) has received 7,985 votes (2.07%) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) polled 5,393 votes (1.40%).
SLPP – 05
Sanath Nishantha Perera - 80,082
Priyankara Jayaratne - 74,425
Arundika Fernando - 70,892
Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne - 46,058
Ashoka Priyantha - 41,612
SJB – 02
Hector Appuhamy - 34,127
Niroshan Perera - 31,636
MNA – 01
Abdul Ali Sabry - 33,509