Sanath Nishantha tops preferential votes in Puttalam

Sanath Nishantha Perera, who contested the parliamentary election from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has scored the most number of preferential votes in the Puttalam District.

He had gathered 80,082 preferential votes while Priyankara Jayaratne bagged 74,425 votes, coming in the second place.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) secured an unrivalled win in the district with 220,566 votes (57.26%) and claimed 05 seats.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) polled 80,183 votes (20.8%) to win 02 seats.

Muslim National Alliance (MNA) came on third in the district with 55,981 votes (14.53%) and has secured a parliamentary seat, while the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is fourth with 9,944 votes (2.58%).

The United National Party (UNP) has received 7,985 votes (2.07%) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) polled 5,393 votes (1.40%).

SLPP – 05

Sanath Nishantha Perera - 80,082

Priyankara Jayaratne - 74,425

Arundika Fernando - 70,892

Chinthaka Amal Mayadunne - 46,058

Ashoka Priyantha - 41,612

SJB – 02

Hector Appuhamy - 34,127

Niroshan Perera - 31,636

MNA – 01

Abdul Ali Sabry - 33,509