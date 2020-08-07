Pilleyan leads Batticaloa preferential votes

-

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pilleyan of Thamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) has secured the highest number of preferential votes in the Batticaloa District.

However, the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) managed to claim the victory in the district after polling 79,460 votes (26.66%). The ITAK won 02 seats in the district.

The TMVP meanwhile amassed the second highest number of votes in the district with 67,692 (22.71%) and secured one seat.

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has come in third with 34,428 votes (11.55%) and won one seat.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) received 33,424 votes (11.22%), also managing to secure a parliamentary seat.

United Peace Alliance (UPA) received 31,054 votes (10.42%) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) 28,362 votes (9.52%).

TMVP – 01

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan - 54,198

ITAK – 02

Saanakkiya Rahul Rajapuththiran - 33,332

Kovinthan Karunakaram - 26, 382

SLMC – 01

Ahamed Zenulabdeen Naseer - 17,599

SLPP – 01

Sathasivam Viyalendiran - 22,218