COVID-19 recoveries reach 2,564 as 23 more regain health

Twenty-three more COVID-19 infected individuals have made complete recoveries today (07), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 05 patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 02 at Welikada Base Hospital, 01 at Colombo East Base Hospital, 04 at the Kattankudy Base Hospital and 11 at the Kandakadu Treatment Centre were discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,564.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,839.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 264 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.