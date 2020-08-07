SLPPs National List MPs

August 7, 2020   06:03 pm

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), which secured a landslide victory at the 2020 parliamentary election held on August 05, has handed over the party’s National List nominees to the Election Commission.

The SLPP led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa polled 6,853,690 votes (59.09%) at the election and secured a total of 145 seats in parliament including 17 National List seats.

Accordingly the party has submitted the following 17 names to the Election Commission to fill the National List seats won by the SLPP.

SLPP National List MPs:

  1. Professor G.L. Peiris 
  2. Sagara Kariyawasam
  3. Ajith Nivard Cabraal
  4. President’s Counsel Ali Sabry
  5. President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe
  6. Manjula Dissanayake
  7. Professor Ranjith Bandara
  8. Dr. Charitha Herath
  9. Gevindu Kumaratunga
  10. Mohamed Muzammil 
  11. Professor Tissa Vitharana
  12. Yadamini Gunawardena
  13. Dr.Suren Raghavan
  14. Tiran Alles
  15. Dr. Seetha Arambepola
  16. Jayantha Ketagoda
  17. Mohamed Faleel Marjan 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has summoned the new Parliament to meet on 20 August 2020.

