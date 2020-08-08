Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oath as new Premier tomorrow

-

The leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa will take oaths as the new prime minister of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka, on Sunday (09).

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya at 9.00 am, the General Secretary of SLPP Sagara Kariyawasam said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who contested the General Election 2020 from Kurunegala, topped the preferential votes from the district by clinching a whopping 527,364 votes.

SLPP’s general secretary added that measures the new Cabinet of Ministers will be lined up following the swearing-in of Mahinda Rajapaksa.