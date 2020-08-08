EC calls for National List nominations before Aug 14

-

The Election Commission has informed the winning political parties of the General Election 2020 to hand over their lists of National List nominees before the 14th of August.

The gazette notification on the National List Members of Parliament will be published after all the lists of nominees are received, a spokesperson of the Election Commission said.

In the meantime, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the political party that swept to the victory with 145 parliamentary seats in total, handed over the party’s National List nominees on Friday evening (07).

The United National Party (UNP), which failed to secure a single seat in the parliament at district level but one National List seat, meanwhile said its National List nominee will be submitted to the Election commission soon.

A spokesperson of the party said the top brass of the UNP will discuss the matter before selecting its National List nominee.

However, the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP), speaking to Ada Derana in this regard, said they are yet to take a decision on their nominated National List MPs.