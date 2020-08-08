New security fence to be built at Welikada Prison

New security fence to be built at Welikada Prison

August 8, 2020   12:23 pm

-

Authorities are planning to build a new security fence at the Welikada Prison in an attempt to prevent contraband being hurled over wall of the female ward of the Welikada Prison.

Commissioner (Operations) of the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake said that the continuous throwing of illegal substances towards the prison’s female ward has been observed for some time now.

Accordingly, preparations are underway to construct a security fence, nearly 15 feet high, at the Welikada Prison, Mr. Ekanayake added.

