Recoveries from COVID-19 move up to 2,576

August 8, 2020   12:34 pm

Twelve more COVID-19 infected individuals have made complete recoveries today (08), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 01 patient at the Colombo East Base Hospital, 05 at the Kattankudy Base Hospital, another one at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital and 05 at the Army Hospital in Panagoda were discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,576.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,839.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 252 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

