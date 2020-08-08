SJB to submit National List nominations before Aug 10

-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says the party’s National List nominations will be handed over to the Election Commission before the 10th of August.

Sajith Premadasa-led party, which became the main Opposition after securing 47 seats in the parliament at district level and 07 National List seats, secured over 2.77 million votes in the General Election 2020.

The SJB says discussions pertaining to the party’s nominations for the National List seats are currently underway.

The document claimed to be the National List nominations of the SJB circulated in social media is inaccurate.