Re-scrutinized results of A/L exam 2019 released

Re-scrutinized results of G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2019 were released today (08), says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The results can be obtained via the website of the Department of Examination, www.doenets.lk by submitting the examination index number.

The was held from 05th to 31st of August 2019, 2,678 examination centers across the country.

According to reports, 339,369 candidates including 198,229 new applicants had sat for the exam.

The results of the exam were released on the 27th of December last year.