Re-scrutinized results of A/L exam 2019 released

Re-scrutinized results of A/L exam 2019 released

August 8, 2020   07:10 pm

-

Re-scrutinized results of G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2019 were released today (08), says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The results can be obtained via the website of the Department of Examination, www.doenets.lk by submitting the examination index number.

The was held from 05th to 31st of August 2019, 2,678 examination centers across the country.

According to reports, 339,369 candidates including 198,229 new applicants had sat for the exam.

The results of the exam were released on the 27th of December last year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories