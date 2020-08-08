Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases count at 2,841

Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases count at 2,841

August 8, 2020   10:33 pm

-

Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,841 as two persons tested positive for the virus today (08), confirmed the Department of Government Information.

The Department said the latest positive cases are arrivals from Saudi Arabia.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 254 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease moved up to 2,576 earlier today after 12 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories