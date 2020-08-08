-

Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,841 as two persons tested positive for the virus today (08), confirmed the Department of Government Information.

The Department said the latest positive cases are arrivals from Saudi Arabia.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 254 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease moved up to 2,576 earlier today after 12 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.