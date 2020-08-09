New Cabinet limited to 26 ministers?

-

The Cabinet of Ministers of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka will be sworn in after the Election Commission publishes the extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of the elected parliamentarians and National List nominees.

According to sources from the government, the Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to take oaths on the 14th of August at the King’s Court of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.

Government sources also confirmed that the new Cabinet will be limited to 26 ministers.

In the meantime, leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa will take oaths as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka tomorrow (09).

He will take oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continued to pour in as more Heads of States extended their well wishes to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for the landslide victory clinched at the General Election 2020.