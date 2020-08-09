Names of freshly elected MPs gazetted

Names of freshly elected MPs gazetted

August 9, 2020   07:58 am

The extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of the 196 new Members of Parliament who were elected from the General Election 2020.

The Election Commission had published the relevant extraordinary gazette notification Saturday night (08).

The document carries the names of the general election candidates of each political party who managed to secure seats in the parliament from the 22 electoral districts.

The extraordinary gazette notification is attached below:

 

Gazette- Names of Parliamentarians Elected From General Election 2020 by Ada Derana on Scribd

