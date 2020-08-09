Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as new Prime Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oath as new Prime Minister

August 9, 2020   09:31 am

-

Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa took oaths as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka a short while ago.

He was sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (09) at the sacred site of Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

This is the fourth time Mahinda Rajapaksa secured the prime ministerial portfolio.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who contested the General Election 2020 from Kurunegala, topped the preferential votes at the district level as well as at national level by clinching a whopping 527,364 votes.

