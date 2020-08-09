Man killed in Ambalangoda; suspect not identified

August 9, 2020   10:22 am

A person found collapsed near Andadola Junction with cut wounds has succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the Balapitiya Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 39-year-old resident in the Paragahatota area in the Ambalangoda Police Division.

The Magistrate’s Inquest and the port-mortem are to be carried out today (09).

The suspect connected to the incident has not yet been identified.

Ambalangoda Police have launched investigations to apprehend the suspect.

