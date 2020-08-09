COVID-19 recoveries hike as 3 more regain health

-

The Ministry of Health says 03 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals today (09) as they have made complete recoveries.

Thereby, total COVID-19 recoveries confirmed in Sri Lanka reached 2,579 cases.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,841.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 251 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.