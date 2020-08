-

The Executive Committee of Our Power of People Party (Ape Janabala Pakshaya/OPPP) has decided to nominate Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnansara Thero to the parliament from their party.

OPPO was not able to secure a seat at the General Election 2020, but obtained one National List allocation.

According to party chairman Saman Perera, it has been decided that Gnanasara Thero would represent the party at the parliament.