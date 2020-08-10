New Cabinet sworn in on Wednesday; 28 ministries and 40 state ministries

-

The new Cabinet of Ministers and the new State Ministers will be sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday (August 12).

The swearing in ceremony will take place at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, the President’s Media Division said.

The structure and functions of the 28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries have been published through a Gazette Extraordinary. This includes the ministries that will come under the President and the Prime Minister.

The gazette details the structure, subjects, related institutions and effective rules and regulations of each ministry and state ministry.

The PMD statement said that special attention have been given to the fields such as national security, economic development, infrastructure, education, health and sports when preparing the structure of the ministries.