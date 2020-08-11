Spells of showers likely in some areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province after 02.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil. The wind speed can increase up to (50) kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil will be rough.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.