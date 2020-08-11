Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 2,871

August 11, 2020   08:41 am

Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,871 as two persons tested positive for the virus on Monday (10), says the Department of Government Information.

The latest positive cases are reportedly arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Further two other UAE arrivals and 23 inmates at the Senapura Rehabilitation Centre tested positive for the virus on Monday.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 267 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease has moved up to 2,593.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

