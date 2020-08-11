Mahinda Rajapaksa assumes duties as new Prime Minister

-

Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was recently sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, has assumed duties in his new portfolio a short while ago.

The ceremony is taking place at the Temple Trees with the participation of political party representatives, the Maha Sangha and other dignitaries.

Leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Mahinda Rajapaksa took oaths as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Sunday (09).

He was sworn-in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the sacred site of Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

This is the fourth time Mahinda Rajapaksa secured the prime ministerial portfolio.