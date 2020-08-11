Two including crime gang member arrested in Mathugama

-

Kalutara Unsolved Crimes Division has arrested two suspects including an organized crime gang member, yesterday (10).

The suspects have been arrested in raids carried out in Yatadolawatta and St. Peter’s Watta areas in Matugama, stated Police Media Division.

A revolver and a pistol have been recovered during the arrests.

One of the arrestees has been identified to be a close associate of Dodangoda Liyanage Shan Arosh Jayasinghe who is suspected to be a crime gang member.

Further, the aforementioned arrestee has an ongoing case at the Mathugama Magistrate’s Court with regard to assaulting a person death at Baduraliya area in 2018.