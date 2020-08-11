National List MPs of SLPP, ITAK & AITC gazetted

-

The Election Commission has published the extraordinary gazette notification containing the names of 19 Members of Parliament (MPs), who were selected for National List seats at the General Election 2020.

The document has listed 17 National List parliamentarians from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and one each from Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) and Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC).

Gazette National List MPs of the said political parties are as follows:

SLPP:

Professor G.L. Pieris

Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam

Former CBSL governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal

President’s Counsel Mohomed Ali Sabri

President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe

Retired Teaching Instructor Manjula Wijekoon Dissanayake

Senior Professor Ranjith Bandara

Professor Charitha Herath

Activist Gevindu Kumaratunga

Former MP Mohomed Musammil

Professor Tissa Vitharana

Engineer Yadamini Narodama Rupasinghe Gunawardhane

Dr. Surendra Ragawan

Entrepreneur Tiran Alles

Specialist Dr. Seetha Kumari Arambepola

Former MP Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera

Entrepreneur Mohamed Faleel Marjan Azmi

ITAK:

Thavaraja Kalai Arasan

AITC:

Selvarasa Gajenthiran



However, the National List nominations of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), United National Party (UNP), Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) and Our Power of People Party (OPPP) are yet to be gazetted.

Sajith Premadasa-led SJB, which became the main Opposition after obtaining over 2.77 million votes in the General Election 2020, secured 47 seats in the parliament at district level and 07 National List seats.

On Monday (10), the party members held discussions on the matter, however, they have failed to reach an agreement on their National List nominations.

In the meantime, The UNP, which failed to secure a single seat in the parliament at district level, and the JJB are yet to make nominations for the each National List seat they are entitled to in the parliament.

A problematic situation has arisen with regard to the single National List of the OPPP. General Secretary of the party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero submitting a letter to the Election Commission claiming that he has been nominated to enter parliament as the party’s National List MP.

However, a group including the Chairman of the ‘Our Power of People Party (OPPP)’ have notified the commission that the said letter is not valid while the central committee of the party yesterday decided to nominate party member Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero for the National List MP seat.

In this backdrop, the General Secretary of the party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero, who is responsible for officially informing the Election Commission that Ven. Gnanasara Thero has been chosen for the MP seat, has now disappeared, according to OPPP candidate Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero.