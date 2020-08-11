Prisons reopen for visitors from Saturday

August 11, 2020   11:23 am

The Department of Prisons says that the restriction imposed on visitation of inmates will be lifted from next Saturday (August 15).

All prisons in the country were closed off for visitors from July 08 due to an inmate at the Welikada Prison testing positive for Covid-19.

However, it has been decided to allow visitation of detainees under proper health and safety measures, Prisons Commissioner (Administration) Chandana Ekanayake told Ada Derana.

Accordingly, an inmate will be allowed only one visit per week and bringing inmates food is further prohibited, he said.

