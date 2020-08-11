-

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 29 more patients infected with COVID-19 have completely recovered from the disease.

The recovered patients have been discharged from their respective hospitals today (11).

Accordingly, the total count of recoveries from COVID-19 has increased to 2,622.

Following the detection of 24 more coronavirus-positive cases yesterday (10), Sri Lanka’s infections tally has soared to 2,871.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 238 of them are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.