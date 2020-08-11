Four arrivals from UAE add to COVID-19 tally

Four arrivals from UAE add to COVID-19 tally

August 11, 2020   03:38 pm

-

Four more arrivals from the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, the Health Ministry said.

Accordingly, the count of coronavirus cases reported in the country has hiked to 2,875 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 242 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka has moved up to 2,622 cases with 29 patients being discharged after recovery, today (11).

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories