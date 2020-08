-

A crime gang member has been shot dead by Police fire in Weliwita, Mulleriya, stated Police Media Division.

An individual named Asitha Hemathilake alias ‘Solta’ has been killed in this manner.

He is considered to be the main gunman of Angoda Lokka’s gang, stated the Police.

Reportedly, he had been shot at when he attempted to hurl a hand grenade at the Police.