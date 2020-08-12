Prevailing showery condition expected to reduce

-

Prevailing showery condition over the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce during next few days from today, says the Department of Meteorology.

However, a few showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and Ampara district after 02.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, the Meteorology Department added.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.