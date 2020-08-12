New Cabinet and State Ministers to take oaths today

-

The new Cabinet of Ministers and new State Ministers are scheduled to be sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (August 12).

The ceremony will commence at 8.40 am at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through an Extraordinary Gazette notification had announced the Ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries. This includes Ministries that come under the purview of the President and the Prime Minister.

