Swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet & State Ministers begins

The swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet of Ministers and State Ministers commenced a short while ago, under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other dignitaries are also present at this event.

The ceremony is taking place at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

Religious observances were carried out at the commencement of the ceremony and the chairmen of District Coordinating Committee to 23 administrative districts were handed over their letters of appointment.

The newly appointed chairmen of District Coordinating Committee are as follows:

1. Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda

2. Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana

3. Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne

4. Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara

5. Matale – Nalaka Bandara

6. Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake

7. Galle – Sampath Atukorale

8. Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka

9. Hambantota – Upul Galappatti

10. Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan

11. Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda

12. Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale

13. Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara

14. Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha

15. Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena

16. Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale

17. Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya

18. Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake

19. Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala

20. Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe

21. Vavuniya – L. Dileepan

22. Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan

23. Ampara – D. Weerasinghe