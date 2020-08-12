Swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet & State Ministers begins
August 12, 2020 09:18 am
The swearing-in ceremony of new Cabinet of Ministers and State Ministers commenced a short while ago, under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other dignitaries are also present at this event.
The ceremony is taking place at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.
Religious observances were carried out at the commencement of the ceremony and the chairmen of District Coordinating Committee to 23 administrative districts were handed over their letters of appointment.
The newly appointed chairmen of District Coordinating Committee are as follows:
1. Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda
2. Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana
3. Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne
4. Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara
5. Matale – Nalaka Bandara
6. Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake
7. Galle – Sampath Atukorale
8. Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka
9. Hambantota – Upul Galappatti
10. Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan
11. Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda
12. Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale
13. Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara
14. Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha
15. Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena
16. Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale
17. Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya
18. Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake
19. Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala
20. Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe
21. Vavuniya – L. Dileepan
22. Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan
23. Ampara – D. Weerasinghe
LIVE: නව අමාත්ය මණ්ඩලය දිවුරුම්දීම ▸Swearing-in of new Cabinet & State Ministers at Magul Maduwa of Sri Dalada Maligawa in KandyPosted by Ada Derana on Tuesday, August 11, 2020