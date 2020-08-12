New Cabinet and State Ministers take oaths
August 12, 2020 09:59 am
The new Cabinet of Ministers commenced taking oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.
The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy with the participation of many dignitaries.
The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa polled 6,853,690 votes (59.09%) at the General Election 2020 and secured a total of 145 seats in parliament including 17 National List seats.
The new ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries was announced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through an extraordinary gazette notification.
State Ministers
Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs & Disaster Management
Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification
Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Solar, Wind, Hydropower Generation Project Development
Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production
Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
Sudarshani fernandopulle – State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification
Nimal Lanza – State Minister of Rural roads and infrastructure
(This is a developing story. Await more details...)