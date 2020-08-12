New Cabinet and State Ministers take oaths

-

The new Cabinet of Ministers commenced taking oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy with the participation of many dignitaries.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa polled 6,853,690 votes (59.09%) at the General Election 2020 and secured a total of 145 seats in parliament including 17 National List seats.

The new ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries was announced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through an extraordinary gazette notification.

State Ministers

Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs & Disaster Management

Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification

Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Solar, Wind, Hydropower Generation Project Development

Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production

Lasantha Alagiyawanna – State Minister of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection

Sudarshani fernandopulle – State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation

Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification

Nimal Lanza – State Minister of Rural roads and infrastructure

(This is a developing story. Await more details...)