Dr. Harini Amarasuriya nominated to JJBs National List seat

August 12, 2020   01:10 pm

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has been nominated to the National List seat of Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB).

The Election Commission has been informed of the relevant decision reached by the politburo of the JJB, the party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said. 

Dr. Amarasuriya is a Senior Lecturer of the Department of Sociology of Open University of Sri Lanka.

She is also a member of the education policy making committee of the National Intellectuals Organization (NIO).

Further, Dr. Amarasuriya has served as the Secretary of the Federation of University Teachers Association (FUTA).

