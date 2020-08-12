-

Sixteen more COVID-19 infected individuals have made complete recoveries today (12), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 05 each from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Minuwangoda Base Hospital and Welikanda Base Hospital, and 01 from Iranawila Hospital were discharged upon recovery.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,638.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,880.

The Epidemiology Unit says 231 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.