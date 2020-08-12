Woman arrested with 800g heroin and Rs. 7 million

Woman arrested with 800g heroin and Rs. 7 million

August 12, 2020   03:12 pm

-

A woman has been arrested for the possession of 800 grams of heroin along with Rs. 07 million in cash at Beddagana in Pita Kotte.

Police said the drugs were seized from a house in Beddagana while a car found there has also been taken into custody.

The arrest was made following an extensive investigation carried out by Meegahawatta Police.

Police suspect that the Rs. 07 million in cash had been earned through the drug trade. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories