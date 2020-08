-

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries due to the Covid-19 outbreak have been repatriated today (12).

Accordingly, 13 Sri Lankans from Qatar and 107 from London, United Kingdom were brought back to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) during the early hours of the day.

All the returnees have been directed to PCR testing upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.