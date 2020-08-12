PNB constable arrested while accepting bribe

August 12, 2020   05:35 pm

A Police Constable attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has been taken into custody at Mawanella by officers of the Bribery Commission while accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

He was arrested in the Dewanagala area today (12) based on a complaint made by a resident of Walpoladeniya, Mawanella.

The constable in question had previously demanded a bribe in order to allow the complainant to use and sell heroin, to handover a memory card the accused had confiscated and to refrain from arresting the complainant.

According the complaint filed with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, the constable was arrested while accepting another bribe of Rs 10,000 today.

The arrested PNB constable is to be produced before the Mawanella Magistrate following further investigations.

