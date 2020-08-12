Departments and institutes assigned to ministries

-

Government recently established through an Extraordinary Gazette notification the Ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 39 State Ministries including the Ministries that come under the purview of the President and the Prime Minister.

The relevant gazette 2187/27 titled ‘Duties and Function’ has been published by the Presidential Secretariat on August 09.

The government says national priorities, policy responsibilities and functions have been taken into consideration in formulating Ministries and that State Ministries have been structured to facilitate the achievement of special priorities and the implementation of relevant programmes according to the broad scope of each Ministry.

The new Cabinet and State Ministers took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, this morning (12).

Following are the full list of departments and institutions assigned under relevant ministries:

1. Ministry of Defense: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Office of the Chief of Defense Staff

Sri Lanka Tri-Forces

Rakna Arakshana Lanka Ltd.

National Authority for the Implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention

Department of Civil Security

State Intelligence Service

Sri Lanka Coast Guard

National Dangerous Drugs Control Board

Sir John Kotalawala Defense University

Defence Services Command and Staff College

Defence Services College

National Cadet Corps

National Security Fund

Center for Research & Development

Institute of National Security Studies

Ranaviruseva Authority

Api Wenuwen Api Fund

Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force

Department of Archaeology

Academy of Financial Studies

1.1. State Ministry of Internal Security, Home Affairs & Disaster Management: Chamal Rajapaksa

All District and Divisional Secretariats

Sri Lanka Police

National Police Academy

Registrar General’s Department

Department for Registration of Persons

Department of Immigration & Emigration

National Secretariat for Non-Governmental Organizations

National Council for Disaster Management

Disaster Management Center

National Disaster Relief Services Centre

Department of Meteorology

National Building Research Organization

2. Ministry of Finance: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

-Treasury Affairs

General Treasury

Department of National Planning

Department of Fiscal Policy

Department of National Budget

Department of Management Services

Department of External Resources

Department of Public Finance

Department of Treasury Operations

Department of State Accounts

Department of Trade and Investment Policy

Department of Information Technology Management

Department of Legal Affairs

Department of Management Audit

Department of Development Finance

Comptroller General’s Office

-State Revenue Management

Department of Inland Revenue

Sri Lanka Custom

Department of Excise

National Lotteries Board

Development Lotteries Board

Department of Valuation

Department of Imports and Exports

-Banking Financial and Capital Policy and Regulatory Affairs

Central Bank of Sri Lanka

All State Banks, Finance, Insurance and their subsidiaries and affiliates

Insurance Board of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates

Credit Information Bureau

Department of Registrar of Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation

-Statistical information and Studies

Department of Census and Statistics

Institute of Policy Studies

Sustainable Development Council

-Welfare and Social Security

Welfare Benefits Board

-Funding provisions

Lady Lochore Fund

Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and Terrorism Fund

National Insurance Trust Fund

Employees’ Trust Fund

Let’s Protect Children (Daruwan Surakimu) Trust

Shrama Vasana Fund

National Health Development Fund

National Kidney Foundation of Sri Lanka

Tea Shakthi Fund

Kapruka Fund

Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund

Buddha Sasana Fund

Buddhist Revival Fund

Skills Development Fund Ltd

Local Loans and Development Fund

Thurusaviya Fund

Central Cultural Fund

-Institutions to be liquidated

Department of Telecommunications

Wildlife Trust

Sri Lanka Media Training Institute

Department of Internal Trade



2.1. State Ministry of Finance & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms: Ajith Nivard Cabraal

Department of Public Enterprises

Department of Project Management and Monitoring

National Operations Centre

Housing Development Finance Corporation of Sri Lanka

State Mortgage & Investment Bank

Institutions owned by the Secretary to the Treasury under the Revival of Underperforming Enterprises or Underutilized Assets Act

2.2. State Ministry of Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self Employment & Business Development and Underutilized State Resource Development: Shehan Semasinghe

State Resources Management Corporation

Department of Samurdhi Development

Regional Development Bank

National Enterprise Development Authority

Small and Medium Enterprise Capital Company

Small and Medium Enterprise Authority

Grama Shakthi Bureau

National Institute of Social Development

Rural Development Training and Research Institute

Social Security Board

National Council For Persons with Disabilities

National Secretariat For Persons with Disabilities

3. Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Department of Buddhist Affairs

Department of Hindu Religious and Cultural Affairs

Department Of Christian Religious Affairs

Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs

Department of Cultural Affairs

Department of National Museums

Public Performance Board

Department of National Archives

National Film Corporation

S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike National Memorial Foundation

J. R. Jayawardena Centre



3.1. State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion: Vidura Wickramanayake

Tower Hall Theatre Foundation

Arts Council of Sri Lanka

Gramodaya Folk Art Center

Ape Gama

Galle Heritage Foundation

Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-Cinema Park

National Performing Arts Theater (Nelum Pokuna)

4. Ministry of Urban Development & Housing: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

National Physical Planning Department

Hotel Developers (Lanka) PLC(PQ 143)

4.1. State Ministry of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitization: Nalaka Godahewa

Urban Development Authority

Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates

Urban Settlement Development Authority

Condominium Management Authority (Common Amenities Board)

Marine Environment Protection Authority

Department of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource Management

4.2. State Ministry of Rural Home Construction and Building Materials Industry: Indika Anurudda

National Housing Development Authority

Building Materials Corporation Ltd

Department Of Government Factory

Construction Industry Development Authority

State Engineering Corporation

State Development & Construction Corporation

National Equipment and Machinery Organization

Ocean View Development Co (pvt) Ltd

4.3. State Ministry of Estate Houses and Community Infrastructure: Jeewan Thondaman

New Villages Development Authority for Plantation Region

Plantation Human Development Trust

Saumyamoothi Thondaman Memorial Foundation



5. Ministry of Justice: PC Ali Sabry

Attorney General’s Department

Legal Draftsman’s Department

Department of Debt Conciliation Board

Department of Government Analyst

Office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court

Law Commission of Sri Lanka

Superior Courts Complex Board of Management

Legal Aid Commission of Sri Lanka

Mediation Boards Commission

Council of Legal Education

Department of Public Trustee

Commercial Mediation Centre Of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka International Arbitration Centre (Guarantee) Ltd.

Office for National Unity and Reconciliation

Office on Missing Persons

Office for Reparations

National Authority for The Protection of Victims of Crimes and Witnesses

6. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Dinesh Gunawardena

Overseas Government Missions

National Ocean Affairs Committee Secretariat

Department of Commerce

7. Public Services, Provincial Council & Local Government: Janaka Bandara Thennakoon

Department of Pensions

Public Service Mutual Provident Association

Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration

Distance Learning Center Ltd

Department Of Official Languages

Official Languages Commission

National Human Resources Development Council of Sri Lanka

National Institute of Language Education and Training

8. Ministry of Education: Prof. G. L. Peiris

University Grants Commission (UGC)

All state universities, post-graduate institutes and other institutes under UGC

Colleges of Education

Teacher Training Colleges

Department of Examinations

Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO

Education Publication Department

National Book Development Council Of Sri Lanka

National Library and Documentation Services Board

State Printing Corporation

Offices of Directors of Education

9. Ministry of Health: Pavithra Wanniarachchi

National Health Council

Medical Research Institute

National Institute of Health Sciences

Sri Lanka Medical Council

Ceylon Medical College Council

Private Health Services Regulatory Council

Department of Health Services

All national, teaching and specified government hospitals

Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

Wijaya Kumaratunga Memorial Hospital

Ashraff Memorial Hospital

School of Medical Laboratory Technology

The National Institute of Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation

National authority on tobacco and alcohol

1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation

Department of Social Services

National Council for Elders and the National Secretariat for Elders

10. Ministry of Labour: Nimal Siripala de Silva

Department of Labour

National Institute of Labour Studies

Employees Provident Fund

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health

Office of the Commissioner for Workmen’s Compensation

National Productivity Secretariat

11. Ministry of Environment: Mahinda Amaraweera

Central Environmental Authority

Geological Survey and Mines Bureau

GSMB Technical Services (pvt) Ltd

12. Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation: C. B. Rathnayake

State Timber Corporation

13. Ministry of Agriculture: Mahindananda Aluthgamage

Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board

Department of Agriculture

Department of Export Agriculture

Elkaduwa Plantation Ltd.

14. Ministry of Irrigation: Chamal Rajapaksa

Department of Irrigation

Major Irrigation Schemes including Uma Oya, Moragahakanda, Kalu Ganga, Ging, Nilvala, and Malwatu Oya

Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau and its subsidiaries and affiliates

Engineering Council of Sri Lanka

Water Resources Board

15. Ministry of Land: S. M. Chandrasena

Land commissioner General’s Department

Land Reform Commission

Survey Department

Institute of Surveying and Mapping

Land Survey Council

16. Ministry of Fisheries: Douglas Devananda

Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

Northsea Ltd

17. Ministry of Plantations: Ramesh Pathirana

Tea, Rubber and Coconut Estates (Control of Fragmentation) Board

Sri Lanka Tea Board

Tea Small Holdings Development Authority

Tea Research Institute of Sri Lanka

Janatha Estate Development Board

Sri Lanka State Plantations Corporation

18. Ministry of Water Supply: Vasudeva Nanayakkara

National Water Supply and Drainage Board

19. Ministry of Power: Dullas Alahapperuma

Ceylon Electricity Board and its subsidiaries

LTL Holdings (Pvt) Ltd

Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd

Lanka Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd

20. Ministry of Energy: Udaya Gammanpila

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation

Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd.

Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat

Polipto Lanka (Pvt) Ltd

21. Ministry of Ports and Shipping: Rohitha Abeygunawardena

Sri Lanka Ports Authority and its subsidiaries and affiliates

Ceylon Shipping Corporation Ltd

Merchant Shipping Secretariat

22. Ministry of Highways: Johnston Fernando

Road Development Authority and its subsidiaries and affiliates

23. Ministry of Transport: Gamini Lokuge

National Transport Commission (NTC)

National Council for Road Safety

Department of Railways

24. Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs: Namal Rajapaksa

Department of Sports Development

National Youth Services Council

National Youth Corps

Sri Lanka National Youth Services Co-operative Society

National Center for Leadership Development

Department of Manpower and Employment

‘SMART Sri Lanka’ Institute

25. Ministry of Tourism: Prasanna Ranatunga

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau

Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority

Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau

The Department Of National Zoological Gardens

Department Of National Botanic Gardens

26. Ministry of Trade: Bandula Gunawardena

Export Development Board

Lanka Sathosa Ltd

Lanka General Trading Company Ltd

Co-operative Wholesale Establishment

Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services

Food Commissioners’ Department

Sri Lanka Accreditation Board for Conformity Assessment

Sri Lanka Standards Institution

National Intellectual Property Office

Mahapola Trust Fund

27. Ministry of Industries: Wimal Weerawansa

Industrial Development Board

Lanka Leyland Ltd

Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC

National Paper Company Limited

Kahagolla Engineering Services Company Ltd

Mantai Salt Ltd

Elephant Pass Saltern

Center of Excellence for Robotic Applications

Sri Lanka Cement Corporation

Lanka Mineral Sands Ltd

Paranthan Chemicals Company Limited

Kahatagaha Graphite Lanka Ltd

Lanka Phosphate Limited

Ceylon Ceramics Corporation (Brick and Tiles) Division

BCC Lanka Ltd

28. Ministry of Mass Media: Keheliya Rambukwella

Right to Information Commission of Sri Lanka

Department Of Government Printing

Department of Government Information

Sri Lanka Press Council

Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation

Independent Television Network (ITN)

Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation

Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Ltd

Lankapuvath Ltd

Selacine Television Institute

Sri Lanka Foundation