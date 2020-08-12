Departments and institutes assigned to ministries
August 12, 2020 06:16 pm
Government recently established through an Extraordinary Gazette notification the Ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 39 State Ministries including the Ministries that come under the purview of the President and the Prime Minister.
The relevant gazette 2187/27 titled ‘Duties and Function’ has been published by the Presidential Secretariat on August 09.
The government says national priorities, policy responsibilities and functions have been taken into consideration in formulating Ministries and that State Ministries have been structured to facilitate the achievement of special priorities and the implementation of relevant programmes according to the broad scope of each Ministry.
The new Cabinet and State Ministers took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the historic Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, this morning (12).
Following are the full list of departments and institutions assigned under relevant ministries:
1. Ministry of Defense: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Office of the Chief of Defense Staff
Sri Lanka Tri-Forces
Rakna Arakshana Lanka Ltd.
National Authority for the Implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention
Department of Civil Security
State Intelligence Service
Sri Lanka Coast Guard
National Dangerous Drugs Control Board
Sir John Kotalawala Defense University
Defence Services Command and Staff College
Defence Services College
National Cadet Corps
National Security Fund
Center for Research & Development
Institute of National Security Studies
Ranaviruseva Authority
Api Wenuwen Api Fund
Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force
Department of Archaeology
Academy of Financial Studies
1.1. State Ministry of Internal Security, Home Affairs & Disaster Management: Chamal Rajapaksa
All District and Divisional Secretariats
Sri Lanka Police
National Police Academy
Registrar General’s Department
Department for Registration of Persons
Department of Immigration & Emigration
National Secretariat for Non-Governmental Organizations
National Council for Disaster Management
Disaster Management Center
National Disaster Relief Services Centre
Department of Meteorology
National Building Research Organization
2. Ministry of Finance: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
-Treasury Affairs
General Treasury
Department of National Planning
Department of Fiscal Policy
Department of National Budget
Department of Management Services
Department of External Resources
Department of Public Finance
Department of Treasury Operations
Department of State Accounts
Department of Trade and Investment Policy
Department of Information Technology Management
Department of Legal Affairs
Department of Management Audit
Department of Development Finance
Comptroller General’s Office
-State Revenue Management
Department of Inland Revenue
Sri Lanka Custom
Department of Excise
National Lotteries Board
Development Lotteries Board
Department of Valuation
Department of Imports and Exports
-Banking Financial and Capital Policy and Regulatory Affairs
Central Bank of Sri Lanka
All State Banks, Finance, Insurance and their subsidiaries and affiliates
Insurance Board of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates
Credit Information Bureau
Department of Registrar of Companies
Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Accounting and Auditing Standards Monitoring Board
Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation
-Statistical information and Studies
Department of Census and Statistics
Institute of Policy Studies
Sustainable Development Council
-Welfare and Social Security
Welfare Benefits Board
-Funding provisions
Lady Lochore Fund
Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and Terrorism Fund
National Insurance Trust Fund
Employees’ Trust Fund
Let’s Protect Children (Daruwan Surakimu) Trust
Shrama Vasana Fund
National Health Development Fund
National Kidney Foundation of Sri Lanka
Tea Shakthi Fund
Kapruka Fund
Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund
Buddha Sasana Fund
Buddhist Revival Fund
Skills Development Fund Ltd
Local Loans and Development Fund
Thurusaviya Fund
Central Cultural Fund
-Institutions to be liquidated
Department of Telecommunications
Wildlife Trust
Sri Lanka Media Training Institute
Department of Internal Trade
2.1. State Ministry of Finance & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms: Ajith Nivard Cabraal
Department of Public Enterprises
Department of Project Management and Monitoring
National Operations Centre
Housing Development Finance Corporation of Sri Lanka
State Mortgage & Investment Bank
Institutions owned by the Secretary to the Treasury under the Revival of Underperforming Enterprises or Underutilized Assets Act
2.2. State Ministry of Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self Employment & Business Development and Underutilized State Resource Development: Shehan Semasinghe
State Resources Management Corporation
Department of Samurdhi Development
Regional Development Bank
National Enterprise Development Authority
Small and Medium Enterprise Capital Company
Small and Medium Enterprise Authority
Grama Shakthi Bureau
National Institute of Social Development
Rural Development Training and Research Institute
Social Security Board
National Council For Persons with Disabilities
National Secretariat For Persons with Disabilities
3. Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
Department of Buddhist Affairs
Department of Hindu Religious and Cultural Affairs
Department Of Christian Religious Affairs
Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs
Department of Cultural Affairs
Department of National Museums
Public Performance Board
Department of National Archives
National Film Corporation
S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike National Memorial Foundation
J. R. Jayawardena Centre
3.1. State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion: Vidura Wickramanayake
Tower Hall Theatre Foundation
Arts Council of Sri Lanka
Gramodaya Folk Art Center
Ape Gama
Galle Heritage Foundation
Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-Cinema Park
National Performing Arts Theater (Nelum Pokuna)
4. Ministry of Urban Development & Housing: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
National Physical Planning Department
Hotel Developers (Lanka) PLC(PQ 143)
4.1. State Ministry of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitization: Nalaka Godahewa
Urban Development Authority
Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates
Urban Settlement Development Authority
Condominium Management Authority (Common Amenities Board)
Marine Environment Protection Authority
Department of Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource Management
4.2. State Ministry of Rural Home Construction and Building Materials Industry: Indika Anurudda
National Housing Development Authority
Building Materials Corporation Ltd
Department Of Government Factory
Construction Industry Development Authority
State Engineering Corporation
State Development & Construction Corporation
National Equipment and Machinery Organization
Ocean View Development Co (pvt) Ltd
4.3. State Ministry of Estate Houses and Community Infrastructure: Jeewan Thondaman
New Villages Development Authority for Plantation Region
Plantation Human Development Trust
Saumyamoothi Thondaman Memorial Foundation
5. Ministry of Justice: PC Ali Sabry
Attorney General’s Department
Legal Draftsman’s Department
Department of Debt Conciliation Board
Department of Government Analyst
Office of the Registrar of the Supreme Court
Law Commission of Sri Lanka
Superior Courts Complex Board of Management
Legal Aid Commission of Sri Lanka
Mediation Boards Commission
Council of Legal Education
Department of Public Trustee
Commercial Mediation Centre Of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka International Arbitration Centre (Guarantee) Ltd.
Office for National Unity and Reconciliation
Office on Missing Persons
Office for Reparations
National Authority for The Protection of Victims of Crimes and Witnesses
6. Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Dinesh Gunawardena
Overseas Government Missions
National Ocean Affairs Committee Secretariat
Department of Commerce
7. Public Services, Provincial Council & Local Government: Janaka Bandara Thennakoon
Department of Pensions
Public Service Mutual Provident Association
Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration
Distance Learning Center Ltd
Department Of Official Languages
Official Languages Commission
National Human Resources Development Council of Sri Lanka
National Institute of Language Education and Training
8. Ministry of Education: Prof. G. L. Peiris
University Grants Commission (UGC)
All state universities, post-graduate institutes and other institutes under UGC
Colleges of Education
Teacher Training Colleges
Department of Examinations
Sri Lanka National Commission for UNESCO
Education Publication Department
National Book Development Council Of Sri Lanka
National Library and Documentation Services Board
State Printing Corporation
Offices of Directors of Education
9. Ministry of Health: Pavithra Wanniarachchi
National Health Council
Medical Research Institute
National Institute of Health Sciences
Sri Lanka Medical Council
Ceylon Medical College Council
Private Health Services Regulatory Council
Department of Health Services
All national, teaching and specified government hospitals
Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital
Wijaya Kumaratunga Memorial Hospital
Ashraff Memorial Hospital
School of Medical Laboratory Technology
The National Institute of Nephrology Dialysis and Transplantation
National authority on tobacco and alcohol
1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation
Department of Social Services
National Council for Elders and the National Secretariat for Elders
10. Ministry of Labour: Nimal Siripala de Silva
Department of Labour
National Institute of Labour Studies
Employees Provident Fund
National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health
Office of the Commissioner for Workmen’s Compensation
National Productivity Secretariat
11. Ministry of Environment: Mahinda Amaraweera
Central Environmental Authority
Geological Survey and Mines Bureau
GSMB Technical Services (pvt) Ltd
12. Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation: C. B. Rathnayake
State Timber Corporation
13. Ministry of Agriculture: Mahindananda Aluthgamage
Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board
Department of Agriculture
Department of Export Agriculture
Elkaduwa Plantation Ltd.
14. Ministry of Irrigation: Chamal Rajapaksa
Department of Irrigation
Major Irrigation Schemes including Uma Oya, Moragahakanda, Kalu Ganga, Ging, Nilvala, and Malwatu Oya
Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau and its subsidiaries and affiliates
Engineering Council of Sri Lanka
Water Resources Board
15. Ministry of Land: S. M. Chandrasena
Land commissioner General’s Department
Land Reform Commission
Survey Department
Institute of Surveying and Mapping
Land Survey Council
16. Ministry of Fisheries: Douglas Devananda
Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
Northsea Ltd
17. Ministry of Plantations: Ramesh Pathirana
Tea, Rubber and Coconut Estates (Control of Fragmentation) Board
Sri Lanka Tea Board
Tea Small Holdings Development Authority
Tea Research Institute of Sri Lanka
Janatha Estate Development Board
Sri Lanka State Plantations Corporation
18. Ministry of Water Supply: Vasudeva Nanayakkara
National Water Supply and Drainage Board
19. Ministry of Power: Dullas Alahapperuma
Ceylon Electricity Board and its subsidiaries
LTL Holdings (Pvt) Ltd
Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd
Lanka Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd
20. Ministry of Energy: Udaya Gammanpila
Ceylon Petroleum Corporation
Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Ltd.
Petroleum Resources Development Secretariat
Polipto Lanka (Pvt) Ltd
21. Ministry of Ports and Shipping: Rohitha Abeygunawardena
Sri Lanka Ports Authority and its subsidiaries and affiliates
Ceylon Shipping Corporation Ltd
Merchant Shipping Secretariat
22. Ministry of Highways: Johnston Fernando
Road Development Authority and its subsidiaries and affiliates
23. Ministry of Transport: Gamini Lokuge
National Transport Commission (NTC)
National Council for Road Safety
Department of Railways
24. Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs: Namal Rajapaksa
Department of Sports Development
National Youth Services Council
National Youth Corps
Sri Lanka National Youth Services Co-operative Society
National Center for Leadership Development
Department of Manpower and Employment
‘SMART Sri Lanka’ Institute
25. Ministry of Tourism: Prasanna Ranatunga
Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau
Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority
Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management
Sri Lanka Convention Bureau
The Department Of National Zoological Gardens
Department Of National Botanic Gardens
26. Ministry of Trade: Bandula Gunawardena
Export Development Board
Lanka Sathosa Ltd
Lanka General Trading Company Ltd
Co-operative Wholesale Establishment
Department of Measurement Units, Standards and Services
Food Commissioners’ Department
Sri Lanka Accreditation Board for Conformity Assessment
Sri Lanka Standards Institution
National Intellectual Property Office
Mahapola Trust Fund
27. Ministry of Industries: Wimal Weerawansa
Industrial Development Board
Lanka Leyland Ltd
Lanka Ashok Leyland PLC
National Paper Company Limited
Kahagolla Engineering Services Company Ltd
Mantai Salt Ltd
Elephant Pass Saltern
Center of Excellence for Robotic Applications
Sri Lanka Cement Corporation
Lanka Mineral Sands Ltd
Paranthan Chemicals Company Limited
Kahatagaha Graphite Lanka Ltd
Lanka Phosphate Limited
Ceylon Ceramics Corporation (Brick and Tiles) Division
BCC Lanka Ltd
28. Ministry of Mass Media: Keheliya Rambukwella
Right to Information Commission of Sri Lanka
Department Of Government Printing
Department of Government Information
Sri Lanka Press Council
Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation
Independent Television Network (ITN)
Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation
Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Ltd
Lankapuvath Ltd
Selacine Television Institute
Sri Lanka Foundation