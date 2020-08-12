More Sri Lankans in Singapore repatriated

August 12, 2020   06:51 pm

A group of Sri Lankan nationals who were stranded in Singapore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to the island today (12).

The SriLankan Airlines flight carrying the passengers reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 5.00 p.m. this evening.

A total of 283 Sri Lankans have been repatriated in this manner.

The passengers and crew members of the flight have been subjected to PCR tests within the airport premises itself, Ada Derana reporter said.

