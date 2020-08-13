Showers or thundershowers in some parts of the country

-

Several spells of light showers may occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district after 02.00 pm.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.