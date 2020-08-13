No changes in top posts of public corporations, boards, statutory bodies

-

It has been announced that chairpersons and members of Boards of Directors appointed to public corporations, boards and statutory bodies should not be changed.

All Secretaries of Ministries have been informed in writing by Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara with this regard, sources said.

The letter by Dr. Jayasundara reads that the consent of the President must be obtained if any changes are made to the chairpersons and boards of directors appointed to public corporations, boards and statutory bodies.

Following the appointment of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the President, chairpersons and Boards of Directors of the relevant institutions were appointed on the recommendation of a special committee.

Therefore, the Secretary to the President has informed that those who have been appointed to the relevant posts should be given the opportunity to continue working without being replaced.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Secretariat has instructed all Cabinet and State Ministers to assume duties at their ministries before next Monday (August 17).