More Sri Lankans return to island

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been repatriated this morning (13).

Accordingly, a total of 299 Sri Lankans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar have returned to the country.

A Qatar Airways flight landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with 15 passengers at 1.45 am today.

Among them, 10 had been Sri Lankans while the remaining 05 were diplomats assigned to Embassies of Italy and France in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, 289 Sri Lankans from UAE arrived at the Mattala International Airport (MIA) at 5.30 am today.

Reportedly, the returnees included 06 children.

They had arrived on a special repatriation flight operated by SriLankan Airlines.

All returnees have been subjected to PCT tests at the airport premises.